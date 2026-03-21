One of the biggest advantages of being the son of an NBA veteran is having an early idea of how to approach a career. Duke star Cameron Boozer is taking that into consideration as he prepares for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Unlike most top prospects, Boozer claims he does not care when he hears his name called in the draft. The 18-year-old said all he cares about is his fit with the right team to give himself the best chance to construct a meaningful career.

“For me, whether I go one or go 15th, it's more about fit,” Boozer said, via ‘The Athletic.' “I just want to have a long career. Where I start doesn't really determine where I'm going to finish or end up. So obviously, I see what people say, I see whatever, but that's not going to matter 10 years from now. It's just about, for me, stacking days. Being the best version of me. And yeah, everything will work out fine.”

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Boozer's father, Carlos Boozer, enjoyed a 13-year NBA career after three years at Duke. Carlos Boozer began his career as a second-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers before spending the majority of it with the Utah Jazz and the Chicago Bulls.

Although he has yet to make it official, Cameron Boozer is unequivocally preparing to enter the 2026 NBA Draft. Save for a national championship, Boozer will have accomplished just about everything possible in one season at Duke once he officially receives the 2026 Wooden Award.

Boozer, a consensus top-three recruit in the class of 2025, maintains a similar stance ahead of the draft. Some projections have him going as high as third overall, with everyone expecting his name to be one of the first five announced in June.