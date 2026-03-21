Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg clearly heard all the noise from critics claiming he needs to be more aggressive. The star forward simultaneously silenced the chatter while alerting every NBA scout with the most vicious March Madness highlight in the second round against Saint Louis.

Lendeborg was already doing a little bit of everything for Michigan, which began to open up a lead over Saint Louis in the second half. He turned the heat up to the highest level with a violent coast-to-coast poster of Billikins guard Quentin Jones to put the Wolverines up by 15.

YAXEL LENDEBORG WITH THE POSTER OVER QUENTIN JONES 😱pic.twitter.com/bplhIKzSB9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 21, 2026

Lendeborg's signature dunk was one of many fastbreak points Michigan used to create its lead. The Wolverines' big men effectively ran the floor all game, with Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. also creating highlights by getting out in open space.

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The heavyweight slam certainly silenced Jones, who had been chirping at Michigan point guard Elliot Cadeau the entire game.

Lendeborg has turned himself into a mid-to-late first-round NBA Draft prospect with a stellar season at Michigan. Some scouts have concerns with his age — Lendeborg turns 24 in September — but he is arguably the best all-around player on both ends of the court in the draft class. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel identified Lendeborg as one of the 10 best NBA prospects in March Madness.

Lendeborg paced Michigan with 25 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block in its 95-72 win over Saint Louis. The first-team All-American did his damage from the inside and outside, going 3-for-5 from deep.

Mara and Johnson complemented Lendeborg with 31 combined points as all five Michigan starters reached double figures. Mara dominated the paint on both ends, recording four of the team's nine blocks.