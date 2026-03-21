Saint Louis' celebrated March Madness journey ended versus the No. 1-seeded Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon, but the Billikens did not exit the NCAA Tournament without producing a couple more memorable moments. Redshirt junior Kellen Thames kept his head up amid a sizable second-half deficit and went right after Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Aday Mara.

The 6-foot-6 guard dunked over Michigan's 7-foot-3 center with about eight and a half minutes remaining in the game, via the Bleacher Report X account. Saint Louis suffered a 95-72 loss inside the KeyBank Center, but Thames printed out a cool-looking poster before leaving Buffalo, New York.

The All-Atlantic 10 Third-Team selection finished the day with four points, five rebounds, one steal and a highlight-reel jam. He will try to keep that intensity and come back strong for the 2026-27 campaign.

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