The Michigan Wolverines are the first team in the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16. After a tremendous effort in the 95-72 win over the St. Louis Billikens, Yaxel Lendeborg shared his excited admission about the success he's had this college basketball season.

During the postgame interview with Allie LaForce of CBS Sports, the senior forward admitted this has been the best year of his life. Overall, Lendeborg is happy he chose to transfer to Michigan, as the program has given him a platform to reach mass success.

“I'm super glad,” said Lendeborg. “Super grateful. I said before, this has been the best year of my life. Dusty May has really changed me for the better. I'm with the best group of guys ever.

"This has been the best year of my life." Yaxel Lendeborg joins @ALaForce after @umichbball punched a ticket to the Sweet 16. pic.twitter.com/Z2XCbEWYL6 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 21, 2026

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Yaxel Lendeborg was a difference-maker for Michigan on Saturday. St. Louis didn't have an answer for him, as he erupted for 25 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one block. He also ended the day with a 69.2% field goal percentage while hitting three of his five three-point attempts.

Lendeborg played his first three years of college basketball at the Juco level before joining the UAB Blazers in 2023. After two years at UAB, he transferred to Michigan, where he has become one of the nation's best players. Yaxel Lendeborg is a solid two-way player, averaging 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

His efforts earned him Consensus and AP All-American First-Team honors. Yaxel Lendeborg has emerged as a potential lottery pick for the 2026 NBA Draft. In the meantime, he will continue playing for the Wolverines, as he aims to lead Michigan to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.