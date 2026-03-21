The Atlanta Braves continue shaping their roster with a low-risk move, adding power depth ahead of Opening Day 2026. The club has signed Rowdy Tellez to a minor-league contract, reinforcing its focus on flexibility and depth—particularly at first base behind an established starter.

With only a few spring games remaining for Atlanta, the timing signals a clear intent to expand organizational options. Tellez, a veteran left-handed hitter, brings both experience and power potential to a contending team. While Matt Olson remains firmly entrenched at first base, the Braves value added insurance and matchup versatility.

Tellez, 31, has hit 122 career home runs over eight MLB seasons. He split the 2025 campaign between Seattle and Texas, recording 17 home runs with a .719 OPS. His offensive profile remains consistent, offering power against right-handed pitching and value as a potential platoon bat.

The New York Post Sports' Jon Heyman reported the signing on X, formerly Twitter, with the news gaining traction across the league late Friday night.

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“Rowdy Tellez to Braves. Minors deal.”

Heyman first reported the agreement, which multiple outlets later confirmed. According to reports, the veteran slugger would earn $1.25 million if he makes the major-league roster, making this a minimal financial commitment for the club.

The move gives the Braves a potential bench bat or injury replacement option. Tellez is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett, though the team has not officially confirmed his assignment. His power upside could prove valuable if Atlanta needs reinforcements during the season.

Ultimately, the addition reflects a smart, low-risk approach. The Braves strengthen their depth chart without long-term commitment while giving the slugger a path back to consistent major-league at-bats.