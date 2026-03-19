The Chicago Bears made some noise during head coach Ben Johnson's first season in 2025. Chicago won the NFC North and almost knocked off LA in the playoffs. Johnson understands that nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, so he'll have his team ready to fight their way back to the top in 2026.

Bears fans may be understandably frustrated with the team's approach during NFL free agency. Chicago brought in Coby Bryant on defense, which is certainly a solid move. But beyond that, the Bears only invested in backup-level players in free agency.

That should put the pressure on GM Ryan Poles to make some smart moves during the 2026 NFL Draft.

But which positions should the Bears go after in the draft? And should they prioritize offense or defense in the first round?

These are the players who analysts are mocking to the Bears following NFL free agency.

Note: This Bears 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup only includes mock draft released on March 16th or later following the first week of NFL free agency.

WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Chicago should have their options at wide receiver, if that's the direction they decide to go in the first round.

Edwards argued that Johnson will want a trio of wide receivers who he can trust in 2026. Now that DJ Moore is a Bill, the Bears have an opening for one more receiver.

Cooper is at his best when playing in the slot, but he has the versatility to play on the outside too. His combination of acceleration and size should translate well into the NFL.

Scouts do not view Cooper as much of a run blocker, which could be surprisingly important for Johnson. That could prevent Chicago from picking Cooper, at least in the first round.

Ultimately, Cooper does not look like an ideal fit with the Bears.

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports

Tyson could be that better fit for the Bears.

The Arizona State wide receiver blossomed in 2025 after suffering a major knee injury in 2022 at Colorado. Tyson logged 61 receptions for 711 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2025 despite missing four games with hamstring injuries.

If Chicago is not concerned about Tyson's injury history, then they should fall in love with him as a prospect.

Tyson boasts incredible versatility, allowing him to play at any wide receiver spot. Johnson would certainly love the possibilities that come along with that.

He has enough size at 6-foot-2, 203 pounds to compete in jump-ball situations. Tyson is also a great route runner who scouts praise as a cerebral player who puts in the work to understand his offense. Again, Johnson would love that.

Perhaps the biggest question with Tyson is whether or not he will still be on the board at pick 25.

DT Peter Woods, Clemson

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports; Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

Chicago has made it clear that defensive tackle is an area of need this offseason.

Grady Jarrett is getting older and Gervon Dexter has come up in trade talks. The Bears have taken the volume approach in free agency, adding Neville Gallimore, James Lynch, and Kentavius Street as depth. None of those players should prevent Chicago from upgrading in the draft.

Unfortunately, there are not that many blue-chip defensive tackles in this year's class. But Woods could be the best of the bunch.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave him a pro comparison to Christian Wilkins. That shows how much confidence scouts have in his upside.

Woods is a powerful, explosive athlete who could immediately add some juice to Chicago's interior pass rush. It is easy to see the vision with this pick.

EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

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The Bears could also address the defensive line by giving Montez Sweat a friend who can take some pressure off him. Unfortunately, it is difficult to anticipate which edge rusher could still be available at 25.

Young feels like one of the names that could be in consideration for Chicago.

He is a long, physical edge rusher who would would be a Week 1 upgrade to Chicago's run defense unit. He may not be an elite edge rusher, but Johnson could covet him for his ability to set the edge.

Don't get me wrong, Young is a capable pass rusher who loves a good bull rush. He has enough strength that he could slide inside on obvious passing downs.

Young is not a flashy name, but he would be a great pick by the Bears.

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Mike Renner, CBS Sports

Mesidor could be a realistic option for Bears fans who want a flashier name.

The Miami edge rusher is an instinctive player who learned from the best under Hall of Famer Jason Taylor. It should be no surprise that he knows just about every pass rushing move that exists.

Mesidor makes the most of his athleticism and diverse skill set by playing with a ton of tenacity. That shows up when defending the run, too.

But there's are a few reasons why he may still be on the board at 25.

Mesidor suffered a significant foot injury in 2023 that limited him to just three games. He is also an older prospect at 25 years old, which could create concerns about his longevity in the NFL.

If the Bears can get past those flaws, they could get a huge bargain by scooping Mesidor up towards the end of the first round.

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Gordon McGuinness, PFF; Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Finally, the Bears could complete their secondary by selecting McNeil-Warren.

The Toledo safety is a master of the “peanut punch”, creating a total of nine forced fumbles during hsi collegiate career. It should go without saying that this would make him popular in Chicago.

He is an enforcer over the middle of the field and loves delivering big hits. McNeil-Warren even dreams of tackling Derrick Henry, he's that confident in his abilities.

McNeil-Warren is an incredibly popular prospect, at least among the media. That makes it difficult to assume that he'll be available at pick 25.

But if he is available, the Bears will be extremely tempted to pick him.