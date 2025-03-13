March is here, and it's finally time to embrace the madness. There's nothing better than chaotic college basketball, with games all over the country coming down to the wire.

Of course, the lead-in to the NCAA Tournament is arguably as good as the tournament itself. Across the nation, programs are battling it out in their conference tournaments to see who gets the auto-bid into the 68-team field on Selection Sunday.

Some of the best games that come from conference championship week come from the mid- and low-major conferences who are battling for auto-bids, and only the champion will make the Big Dance. Sometimes, you get dramatic finishes, like the absolutely wild end to regulation between Southern and Grambling on Wednesday.

This was truly the craziest finish to a basketball game I’ve ever seen. The final three minutes was a complete comedy of errors. I present to you, an all-time ending between Grambling State and Southern: pic.twitter.com/8gUFxaGCrG — Ross Lovelace (@Rosslovelace) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Southern, the top seed in the SWAC after winning the regular season conference championship, had its back against the wall, but it came up with some March magic to force overtime. However, No. 8-seed Grambling still came out on top with a massive 65-62 overtime upset.

Just like that, Southern's season is over even after winning the regular season title, while Grambling moved on to the semis with a 12-21 record and sits just two games away from reaching the NCAA Tournament. That's the beauty of March.

On top of all that, Grambling was able to pull the stunner after regrouping from that heartbreaking end to regulation despite losing to Southern in both of the regular season meetings between the two teams. The Tigers showed an incredible amount of resilience to get the job done in the extra period.

All over the country, there are crazy finishes taking place that are deciding the fate of teams' seasons. Maybe they aren't all as crazy as this one, but that is what makes the postseason in college basketball so great. No matter what happened during the regular season, you never know what's around the corner when March Madness rolls around.