Matt Painter was honest about the Purdue Boilermakers' approach to managing recruiting and NIL for present day and the near future.

Painter has been the Boilermakers' head coach since 2005, firmly elevating the program to serious NCAA Tournament contention. He got them to the national championship game in 2024, getting Purdue multiple regular season and conference tournament titles in the Big Ten.

Throughout his success, adapting has been key for Painter. He even said as much during Saturday's media presser ahead of their second-round matchup.

“We're probably going to have a balance. But I think it's important to get that. It's so hard for in this climate, for guys that don't hit it right away, it's really hard for it, because what's wrong? Nothing's wrong. It's hard being good. It's hard being good at a high level, and so for us, we're going to keep doing the same things. It's really their reaction to everything,” Painter said.

“It's not our reaction, but it's also not a school district, you know, who we recruit, who we pick, and who we take, but it's just a different landscape. So it's a really good question. I wish I had the answer. We're going to try to do the same thing, but we'll see. The one thing you do is you can't be you can't be stuck in your ways when there's changes that are new, right? This has worked for us. We can keep doing it, we will, but you also got to pivot out of situations if it's not in the best interest of Purdue.”

Matt Painter on if he'll be able to continue to recruit guys that will stay for 4 years: "We're obviously gonna try." "You can't be stuck in your ways with changes that are new." "We will also have to pivot out of situations when it isn't the best thing for Purdue." pic.twitter.com/DPDltzGaye — Boilers In The Stands (@BoilersInStands) March 21, 2026

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What lies ahead for Matt Painter, Purdue

Matt Painter has done a remarkable job at leading Purdue to national contention. However, it will take a lot to remain at that level.

Purdue boasts a 28-8 overall record, having gone 13-7 in its Big Ten matchups. They automatically qualified for March Madness after beating Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Boilermakers will look forward to their upcoming matchup in the second round of March Madness. They take on the Miami Hurricanes on March 22 at 12:10 p.m. ET.