Jon Scheyer had high remarks for Cameron Boozer following the star freshman's performance in Duke's win over TCU in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.

Boozer delivered a strong showing throughout his 33 minutes of action. He finished with a stat line of 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block. He shot 7-of-10 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Scheyer reflected on Boozer's performance after the game on the CBS broadcast. He credited his star player for coming through in the second half despite a slow start, which paved the way for Duke to prevail.

“We can't let the whole half go by without him getting a shot. But again, the thing [is] he impacts the game in all ways. You look at his defense, rebounding, and then obviously how he asserted himself in the second half, that's how we got separation,” Scheyer said.

"He affects the game in all ways… That's how we got separation." Jon Scheyer with some praise for star freshman Cam Boozer | @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/j27j5vtPqe — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 21, 2026

How Cameron Boozer, Duke played against TCU

Cameron Boozer and Duke continue to make their case as national championship contenders. Their way over TCU gets them one game closer to reaching the mountaintop this season.

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Free throws and rebounding made the difference in this game. Duke prevailed in both categories after making 20 free throws and securing 42 rebounds. It wasn't the same for TCU as they converted five shots at the line and grabbed 25 rebounds

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Four players scored in double-digits for Duke in the win, including Boozer. Isaiah Evans delivered a solid performance with 17 points, three rebounds and one assists. He shot 6-of-14 overall, including 2-of-8 from downtown, and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe.

Duke improved to a 34-2 overall record on the season, having gone 17-1 in its ACC matchups. They won both the regular season and conference tournament titles, automatically qualifying for March Madness in great fashion.

The Blue Devils will look forward to their next matchup in the Sweet 16 of March Madness. They take on the winner between St. John's and Kansas next week.