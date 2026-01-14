St. John's has now moved to 5-1 in Big East play. It was a 92-68 victory for St. John's over Marquette that brought them their fifth win in conference play. It was a tight first half, though, with the Red Storm leading by just six over the Golden Eagles. This led to some questions for Rick Pitino after the game, for which he scolded the media.

“Give them credit. Can't you ever give the other team some credit? They played their a**es off, and we were up six or eight points. That's a great half by us. You're just expecting too much. You gotta give the other team some credit,” Pitino said in response to a question about the tight first half, according to the post-game video posted by Fox College Hoops.

Marquette has not had a good season. They are 6-12 on the year, and 1-6 in conference play, sitting in last place in the Big East. The team has also lost eight of its last nine games.

The question obviously riled Pitino up, as he referenced his prior remark later in the conference. A later reporter noted that St. John's got out to a fast start before foul trouble.

“We did? We got out well? Thank you. Zach wasn't watching the first part of the game,” Pitino said, firing at the reporter who asked him the first question.

This is not the first time this year the coach has blasted the media. Pitino demanded that they learn a lesson after the loss to Kentucky earlier in the season.

Pitino will hopefully not see his team get into foul trouble next time out, as they face Villanova on Saturday. Villanova is tied with St. John's for second in the conference, and 14-3 on the season.