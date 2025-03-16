Angel Reese knows talent when she sees it.

The WNBA star and former NCAA standout reacted to Derik Queen's performance in Maryland's game against Michigan on X, commenting that the newcomer is “literally a baby Jokic” and essentially deeming him a name to watch in men's basketball.

Reese apparently enjoyed what she saw during the thrilling Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup as the Wolverines narrowly edged out a last-second 81-80 victory over the Terrapins. Queen helped lead a second-half double-digit comeback on his way to 31 points, three rebounds, and two blocks, but it wasn't enough to secure Maryland's first-ever spot in a Big Ten championship game.

Queen has more than earned Reese's comparison to a name as big as Nikola Jokic. Not only is the 6'10” center only an inch shorter than the three-time NBA MVP, but they have similarly wide frames that they use to their advantage and are both surprisingly impressive ball handlers for their size and position. Queen can create shots from almost anywhere on the court, making him one of the nation's most productive freshmen.

However, Angel Reese wasn't just watching to dish out some high praise to Queen. She cheered her brother Julian on as he also helped spearhead the Terrapins' comeback attempt, putting up 13 points and five rebounds, including a clutch bucket in crunch time. The senior averaged 13.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.6 blocks during the season. Julian has somewhat followed in his sister's footsteps, as she spent two seasons with the Maryland women's basketball team before transferring to LSU. Both were on campus together during the 2021-22 season.

Jokic has become one of the NBA's most versatile and dominant big men. He's consistently shown his elite scoring, passing ability, basketball IQ, and other skill sets for years, solidifying himself as not only an NBA champion but one of the greatest players in league history.

Queen's first-year performance headlined a very successful regular season for the Terrapins. He finished the year averaging 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 52.6% shooting from the field while hitting 75.8% from the free-throw line. Queen capped off the campaign by winning the Big Ten Freshman of the Year Award and being chosen for the All-Big Ten team by the conference's coaches.

The young sensation was also named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.