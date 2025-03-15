Despite a poor end to the regular season, the Michigan Wolverines are fully embracing the spirit of March. With Selection Sunday on the horizon, the Big 10 Tournament finals are set after Tre Donaldson sent Michigan into the championship game with a buzzer-beating game-winner to top Maryland.

With five seconds left, Michigan's outlook appeared bleak after Maryland's Derik Queen hit two free throws to put the Terrapins up by one. Without any timeouts, Donaldson inbounded the ball to Vlad Goldin, who immediately handed it back to the lightning-quick point guard to go coast-to-coast for the game-winning layup.

TRE DONALDSON GOES COAST-TO-COAST TO WIN IT FOR @umichbball 💨 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS KEEP ON GIVING ‼️ (via @CBSSportsCBB)

pic.twitter.com/UREKE5Qpie — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

While time did not officially run out, Maryland had just 0.1 seconds to work with from full court. Michigan knocked away the Terrapins' Hail Mary attempt to officially set up a Big 10 Tournament finals matchup with Wisconsin.

In the chaos of the moment, Donaldson barely gave fans a chance to gather their thoughts and absorb what just occurred.

“HE IS HIM!!!” one fan reacted.

“Dude turned on the absolute jets,” another reaction read.

Other fans could not believe Maryland's luck on the losing end of the highlight. The Terrapins' last four losses have all been by a single score, each also by a last-second game-winner.

“Maryland can't catch a break lmao,” one fan commented.

“One day I'll be on the winning side of this highlight,” another Maryland fan wrote. “One day.”

Donaldson ended the game with 12 points and a team-high nine assists. His heroic performance complemented big men Danny Wolf and Goldin, who led the team in scoring with 21 and 25 points, respectively. Wolf and Goldin both recorded double-doubles in the victory, combining for 24 rebounds.

Queen led the Terrapins in a losing effort with a game-high 31 points. Selton Miguel added 16 points, with Julian Reese contributing 13. Maryland had just two bench points in the game, a layup from backup big man Jordan Geronimo.

Tre Donaldson sends Michigan to Big 10 Tournament Final

Donaldson's game-winner sends Michigan to the Big 10 Championship Game for the first time since 2019. The Wolverines have not won the tournament since 2018, the second year of their inspiring back-to-back title feats.

Advancing to the tournament final is the team's latest accomplishment amid a resurgent season under first-year head coach Dusty May. Michigan ended 2023-2024 dead last in the tournament before firing Juwan Howard as head coach and revamping its entire roster. The program's complete 180 resulted in the biggest conference win differential in Big 10 history.

Michigan will wrap up the conference tournaments against Wisconsin in the Big 10 Championship Game. Hours before Donaldson's buzzer-beater, the Badgers also left Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a narrow victory. Carter Gilmore was the hero of Wisconsin's 77-74 win over Michigan State, deflecting Tre Holloman's game-tying three-point attempt with seconds remaining.