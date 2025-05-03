Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers landed a talented player in the transfer portal, acquiring guard Hasan Abdul Hakim from the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley.

Hakim announced his commitment to the Tigers on Friday, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. He leaves the Vaqueros after two seasons, averaging 13.2 points. 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game after 82 appearances.

Hakim earned recognition with his scoring and playmaking this past campaign, putting up 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest after 11 games. He notably had 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes against Creighton, a team who went on to reach the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

However, his season ended early not because of an injury but due to personal reasons, according to head coach Kahil Fennell.

“Hasan’s no longer a part of the team,” Fennell said. “Unfortunate kind of situation. Absolutely wish him all the best going forward. He’s going to go off and do great things.

“I don’t think one person is going to supersede 15 points a game or 7 rebounds per game and do that all on his own. I think it’s going to be the group. Everybody has to chip in. Everybody has to be a part of the solution.”

What's next for Penny Hardaway, Memphis

It's a solid addition for Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers to obtain, continuing to retool their roster throughout the offseason.

Making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament is still a top priority for the Tigers, even if recent years haven't been kind to them in that regard. Since making the second round in 2022, they have exited the first round in two of the last three tournaments.

Memphis finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 29-6 overall record, having gone 16-2 in AAC Play. They averaged 79.9 points on 47.2% shooting from the field, including 37.6% from beyond the arc. As a result, they took down opponents by a margin of 6.5 points per game.

The Tigers were successful in the AAC Tournament, going all the way to win the championship. It marked their second conference tournament title with Hardaway at the helm, previously winning it in 2023. Unfortunately, it didn't translate to the NCAA Tournament, losing in a 78-70 upset to Colorado State.