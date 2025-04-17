The Memphis basketball team took an unfortunate hit in the college basketball transfer portal as PJ Haggerty has entered his name. Head coach Penny Hardaway is losing his leading scorer from last season as Haggerty averaged nearly 22 points per game. This is the third time that he has been in the transfer portal as he has also played at TCU and Tulsa.

“BREAKING: Memphis star guard PJ Haggerty has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, @JamieShaw5 reports,” On3 said in a post.

Out of high school, PJ Haggerty was a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. He was the #126 player in the 2022 class, the #18 combo guard and the #12 player in the state of Texas. Haggerty committed to TCU, and he was expected to make a big impact in college.

“Haggerty is a very good scorer who used to do most of his damage from behind the arc but now looks to attack and finish through contact to collect buckets,” his high school scouting report states. “He plays with a volume-driven style and scoring mentality but is a great long-range shooter. Haggerty's body has evolved over the years and will continue to as he enters the college ranks. He has some growing to do in the area of being able to lead a high major college team. He will need to improve some on decisions of when to shoot and when to defer to teammates.”

There were areas that Haggerty needed to improve in in order to have a successful college career, and we have seen him grow a lot as a player over the years. Now, he instantly becomes one of the top players in the college basketball transfer portal.

Haggerty didn't do much during his first college season at TCU as he played in six games before deciding to red-shirt. After that, he committed to Tulsa, and he had a productive season with the Golden Hurricane.

During his lone season at Tulsa, Haggerty averaged 21.2 PPG. He didn't shoot the deep ball well as he was at just 28.9%, but he found other ways to score.

After a big season at Tulsa, Haggerty decided to transfer to Memphis. He had another big season, and he also improved his shooting from beyond the arc. Haggerty ended up shooting 36.4% from deep this year.

This is a tough loss for the Memphis basketball team after a promising season. The Tigers won the AAC, but they did go out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament after earning a five-seed.