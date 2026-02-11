With a 75-66 win over North Carolina on Tuesday night, Miami added a massive boost to its March Madness resume. Hurricanes coach Jai Lucas recognizes the magnitude of the victory, but knows the job is not done.

Lucas praised Miami's ability to “battle” for the victory, acknowledging his team's grit throughout the game. The Hurricanes out-rebounded North Carolina and won the turnover battle, which Lucas also acknowledged.

“Our guys battled,” Lucas said after the game, via Miami athletics editor Christy Chirinos. “We really took care of the ball today, and that was the separator… We competed on the glass, and we kept battling.”

However, more than anything, the first-year head coach knows the job is far from complete. Lucas wanted fans to know that a win over North Carolina is not Miami's “championship,” and he is still looking to get more from his team.

“It's exciting. I'm happy for our guys… It's not over. This isn't the championship.”

Miami topped No. 11 North Carolina despite going just 3-for-13 from behind the arc. Lucas' team held the Tar Heels to just 40 percent from the floor while forcing 11 turnovers and recording five blocks.

As they have all season, Miami's experienced backcourt of Tre Donaldson and Malik Reneau led the team to the massive victory. Reneau led the team with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, while Donaldson chipped in 14 points, six rebounds, five blocks, one steal and one block.

Article Continues Below

Miami shakes up college basketball world with UNC upset

As one of the top March Madness bubble teams in the country, the victory was much-needed to bolster Miami's postseason resume. It was the Hurricanes' first against a ranked opponent all season and their fourth victory in their last five games.

In an unforeseen twist of fate, Miami has surprisingly been overshadowed by its lesser-known namesake, Miami (Ohio), in the 2025-2026 college basketball season. The 24-0 Redhawks are the only remaining undefeated team in Division I and the best mid-major program of the year.

The Redhawks are almost a shoo-in for March Madness, but the Hurricanes remain on the cusp. Miami (FL) has more opportunities to collect resume-boosting wins with games against NC State, Virginia, Louisville and SMU to end the regular season.