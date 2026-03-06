The Phoenix Suns have been one of the better teams in the Western Conference this season, but their chances at landing a spot in the top six just took another big hit.

Mark Williams, who has been the starting center for the Suns, has suffered the a stress reaction in the third metatarsal of his left foot. He will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks. The Suns will now be without their starting center in Mark Williams and starting small forward in Dillon Brooks.

Suns injury update on Mark Williams: pic.twitter.com/EMGWpO0ecw — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) March 5, 2026

Williams has averaged 11.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 63.3 percent shooting from the field. He's played in 56 of the team's first 61 games so far this season, including 52 starts.

In his absence, the Suns are expected to turn to second year big man Oso Ighodaro.

In his last game for the Suns, Ighodaro recorded 14 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists in 26 minutes of playu against the Sacramento Kings. In 61 appearances this season, Ighodaro has averaged 5.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 63.5 percent from the field.

Dillon Brooks has been out since the Suns' February 21st game against the Orlando Magic, where he suffered a fractured hand. He's was given a timetable of four-to-six weeks to recover

As of Thursday, March 5th, the Suns are currently in 7th place in the West with a 35-26 record. Phoenix is four games up on the Golden State Warriors for the eighth seed and two games behind the LA Lakers for the sixth seed.