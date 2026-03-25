After winning the Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks rewarded Jaxon Smith-Njigba with a $168 million contract, making him the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. For all his talent on the field, the Seahawks also recognized the person Smith-Njigba is off the gridiron.

On Wednesday, the franchise had a press conference officially announcing the record-breaking extension. As general manager John Schneider spoke, he paid respect to JSN's parents while recognizing the level of character he brings every day, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

“I'm just so proud of who Jax is as a person,” Schneider said. “Your parents did a great job raising you, man.”

A theme from Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s news conference after the Seahawks gave him the richest deal in team history: they felt good about making that commitment because of who JSN is as a person, not just a player. “Your parents did a great job raising you, man,” said John Schneider. pic.twitter.com/3aafM3yZel — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 25, 2026

Article Continues Below

Smith-Njigba's play alone would've earned him a massive contract. But for the Seahawks to invest in him the way they did shows they want to build their franchise around him. He will remain a large focal point of the organization for the foreseeable future. While that may lead to more Super Bowl rings, Seattle also knows the role Smith-Njigba plays in creating the culture around the Seahawks.

On the gridiron, the receiver put on his best show yet in 2025. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year after catching 119 passes for a league-high 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. Then in the playoffs, Smith-Njigba made 17 grabs for 199 yards and two touchdowns. No matter who is under center for Seattle, their top receiving target remains clear.

Now, Smith-Njigba will play a major role in crafting Seattle's future. Their main goal is repeating as Super Bowl champions. The Seahawks know they have a much greater chance of that with the receiver on their roster.