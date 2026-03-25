The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Anthony Edwards for the past four games due to a knee injury. While he will miss his fifth-straight contest on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, Edwards does receive some good news regarding his progress.

During an appearance on “NBA Countdown” on ESPN, Shams Charania claimed that the Timberwolves are evaluating the 24-year-old guard on a day-to-day basis. The soonest Edwards could return is Saturday, when Minnesota faces off against the Detroit Pistons, or Monday against the Dallas Mavericks.

“I'm told that the Timberwolves will be evaluating Anthony Edwards day-to-day moving forward,” said Charania. “So, he could return as soon as Saturday's game against the Pistons at home, or Monday in Dallas.”

Joining ESPN NBA Countdown for All-Star injury updates on Detroit's Cade Cunningham and Minnesota's Anthony Edwards. pic.twitter.com/BxMCNtRbk5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2026

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If the four-time All-Star can return by Saturday or Monday, then that would give Edwards eight to nine games to ramp up for the playoffs. The Timberwolves are ranked fifth in the Western Conference and are at least guaranteed to participate in the play-in tournament.

If Anthony Edwards does return, he could help his team make a serious push for a top-three seeding. But only time will tell how the playoff race will pan out in the final stretch of the regular season.

The six-year veteran has played 58 games for the Timberwolves this season. In those contests, Edwards is averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He's hitting those averages while shooting 49.2% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the three-point line.

In the meantime, the Timberwolves will take on the Rockets on Wednesday evening, with the game tipping off at 9:30 p.m. EST. The club will also continue monitoring Edwards' knee before determining his eventual return.