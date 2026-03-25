The Seattle Mariners are making rapid adjustments as injuries to JP Crawford and Bryce Miller impact the Opening Day roster. These injured list decisions arrive just before the season begins, forcing immediate changes as the team prepares for its opener.

The Mariners' veteran shortstop and starting pitcher headline multiple injury concerns entering the 2026 MLB season. Crawford is dealing with right shoulder inflammation, while Miller continues recovering from a left oblique strain. These developments reshape expectations for the team’s Opening Day roster.

Seattle Sports' Mike Lefko shared the roster update on X, formerly Twitter, detailing the Mariners’ 2026 Opening Day 26-man roster while quoting the team’s official announcement on the platform.

“Mariners also put J.P. Crawford and Miles Mastrobuoni on 10-day IL, Bryce Miller on 15-day IL.”

Mariners also put J.P. Crawford and Miles Mastrobuoni on 10-day IL, Bryce Miller on 15-day IL https://t.co/76H73ErEXN — Mike Lefko (@MikeLefko) March 25, 2026

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Lefko reported that all injured list moves are retroactive to March 22, providing a clearer timeline for potential returns. That designation allows both players to become eligible as early as April 1, assuming continued progress in their recovery. Miller, meanwhile, could return on April 6 if he meets all health benchmarks and is cleared without any setbacks.

Miles Mastrobuoni has also been placed on the injured list with a right calf strain, adding to the team’s infield challenges. As a result, the Mariners will rely on internal depth. Leo Rivas is expected to step in at shortstop, while Ryan Bliss and Cole Young provide additional infield options.

Miller’s absence also creates an opening in the rotation. Emerson Hancock is expected to fill that role, joining Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Bryan Woo. This adjustment helps keep the Mariners’ rotation intact despite early setbacks.

Ultimately, the Mariners must rely on their depth to navigate these early injuries. While the absences of Crawford and Miller present challenges, the Opening Day roster still reflects a team capable of competing as the season begins.