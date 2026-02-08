With the Michigan basketball team having the best start in school history, the success continued on Sunday in the huge 82-61 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. As the Michigan basketball team is led by head coach Dusty May, he would speak after the win about how the matchups against the Big Ten rivals.

The Wolverines controlled the game in pretty much every aspect, especially on the glass as they out-rebounded the Buckeyes, 44-31, and especially shooting as Michigan made 46 percent of their shots compared to Ohio State's 36 percent. May would be honest in explaining why the Wolverines are a “bad matchup” for the Buckeyes.

“Other than that, I think, every game there's matchups like Wisconsin wasn't a good matchup for us in that game, and they might not be again if we see them in the we see them in the Big 10 tournament. I don't think we're a good matchup for Ohio State. They have these guys that are, I mean, Thornton is a running back and Royal and Mobley cause so much stress on your defense,” May said, according to UMHoops.com.

“So not many teams have a 6'9″ like [Yaxel Lendeborg],” May continued. “I know he played five in the American Conference and Conference USA, but he's a wing. Not many people have a six, nine, whatever he weighs, wing that can hold ground and play, make plays. So I do think that's a big part of our success against Ohio State, is simply, it's a good matchup for us because of the way we're built. And that's not always the case.”

Dusty May on the approach of Michigan basketball to Ohio State

While the Michigan basketball team looks to be Ma arch Madness contender, a win like Sunday is indicative oofthe type of program they have filled with elite athletes and a connected group. May spoke in his opening statement, highlighting the group's “approach” to a program they “really respect.”

“I want to begin by complimenting our guys. I thought our approach, our discipline, was as good as it's been this year, especially against a program and group that we really, really respect. And you can tell our guys, their antennas were up to rise to the challenge,” May said.

At any rate, the Wolverines are an impressive 22-1, 12-1 in Big Ten play, as they next face Northwestern on Wednesday.