Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid missed his team's last eight games due to a right oblique strain. With the 76ers battling for playoff positioning, head coach Nick Nurse said the star big man participated in an individual on-court workout on Friday. He added Embiid could return during Philadelphia's three-game road trip next week.

“He got on the floor yesterday. Obviously not with the team, but he got on court for an individual workout. He’s feeling a little better,” Nurse said on Saturday before Philadelphia's 104-97 win over the Brooklyn Nets. “I don’t want to anticipate anything, but I think there’s a chance of [him returning on our upcoming road trip]. Hopefully, he can.”

The 76ers are fighting to avoid the Eastern Conference play-in tournament amid injuries to Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre and a Paul George suspension.

Joel Embiid nearing return from extended absence for playoff-hopeful 76ers

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Philadelphia is 3-5 during Embiid's latest absence. Meanwhile, Maxey is expected to miss at least three weeks due to a tendon injury in his right pinky. Oubre will be sidelined for at least two weeks due to a left elbow sprain, while George is eligible to return from his suspension on March 25.

The 76ers' recent cold stretch has dropped them to eighth place in the Eastern Conference. They're two games behind the Miami Heat in sixth, 1.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors in seventh and a half-game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks in ninth.

Embiid has appeared in just 33 games this season while battling knee, ankle, shin and oblique injuries. The former MVP has averaged 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists on .495/.318/.858 shooting splits.

Philadelphia is 21-12 in games Embiid has played and 15-19 in games he's missed.