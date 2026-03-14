The Los Angeles Chargers are bringing back quarterback Trey Lance on a one-year deal worth up to $6.75 million, according to a report.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter first reported the agreement Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Sources: Free-agent QB Trey Lance is returning to the Chargers on a one-year deal worth up to $6.75 million,” Schefter wrote.

Lance, 25, enters his fifth NFL season after appearing in limited action during the 2025 campaign. The quarterback played in four games last season, throwing for 226 yards while completing 47.4 percent of his passes. He recorded one interception and finished with a 50.8 passer rating and a quarterback rating of 20.

While his passing production was modest, Lance provided mobility when used in situational roles. He rushed for 85 yards on 17 carries, averaging five yards per attempt.

Chargers bring back Trey Lance as quarterback depth for 2026

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His most productive outing came during the Chargers’ regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos. In that 19-3 loss, Lance threw for 136 yards while completing 45.5 percent of his passes and adding 69 rushing yards on nine carries.

The Chargers finished the 2025 season with an 11-6 record and reached the playoffs as a wild-card team. Their postseason run ended in a 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots, who went on to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Bringing Lance back provides Los Angeles with continuity at the quarterback position as the team prepares for the 2026 season. The former first-round pick has served primarily as a depth option while continuing to develop within the Chargers’ system.

With the offseason underway and roster decisions continuing across the league, Lance’s return ensures the Chargers retain a quarterback with familiarity in their offense as they prepare for training camp and the upcoming season.