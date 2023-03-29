The Florida Atlantic Owls came into the NCAA Tournament as a nine seed and have somehow made it all the way to the Final Four. However, forwards Vlad Goldin and Giancarlo Rosado speak on how the team has always been confident they had the talent to make it there, via the Dunn and Drew Podcast.

FAU basketball forwards Vlad Goldin and Giancarlo Rosado talk about getting boo’d against FDU and playing in front of bigger crowds than at home pic.twitter.com/zDA2UqrNSc — Rev. Eric Dunn (FAU FINAL FOUR) (@ericvdunn) March 29, 2023

“That actually felt good getting boo’d, you know you really like that…when you really on the court, and you really locked in, you forget that anybody is in there [the crowd].”

That is what Rosado had to say when asked about the much bigger, more hostile environments the FAU squad has been getting used to. He speaks on the confidence the team has and how the stage is only motivation for them to continue showing the world what they can do.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Even when we play in front of 20,000 people, during the warmup you see so many people, but as soon as the game starts, you don’t pay attention to anything [but the game].”

Golden chimed in emphasizing that at the end of the day, it is just basketball. The FAU boys understand that and wouldn’t be playing any differently if they were in front of their typical 3,000 fans in Boca Raton.

FAU fans have to be excited about the calm demeanor their team is taking into the Final Four. They will be taking on five seed San Diego State on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Owls hope to continue their Cinderella story all the way to the National Championship.