Michigan basketball is in the midst of a defining 2025–26 campaign, and Wednesday night offered another emphatic reminder why. Behind a dominant second-half surge, No. 2 Michigan improved to 23–1 with an 87–75 road victory over Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Following the victory, head coach Dusty May acknowledged the contribution of the traveling Wolverine fans, whose presence transformed a challenging Big Ten setting into a significant moment at the forefront of the national scene.

Now in his second season leading the program, May witnessed something rare in a Big Ten road environment. When Michigan ignited a decisive second-half run, the crowd noise inside Welsh-Ryan Arena shifted dramatically in favor of the visitors.

The Wolverines entered the matchup at 22–1, and their breakout season has sparked a surge in traveling support. Despite the four-hour drive from Ann Arbor to Evanston, Michigan fans packed the arena. As the Wolverines pulled away from Northwestern, the usual home-court edge disappeared, and Welsh-Ryan Arena began to resemble Crisler Center South.

On3Sports' Clayton Sayfie shared May’s postgame remarks on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account late Wednesday evening, highlighting how the coach described the atmosphere.

“Wow. When we got on our run, when we took the lead, it erupted. I even told our guys, fellas, this is a home game. Let’s continue to get stops and get out and run. … A lot of gratitude for the people that came to watch us. We’ve never had a takeover like that.”

The moment reflected more than a scoring run. May said the crowd’s energy shifted momentum and helped fuel Michigan during the decisive stretch.

For Michigan, neutralizing a conference opponent’s home court carries significant weight. Welsh-Ryan Arena has traditionally posed challenges for visiting teams, yet the atmosphere shifted as the Wolverines tightened defensively and pushed the tempo in transition.

The broader takeaway underscores culture and momentum. May’s squad continues to play with confidence and cohesion, and visible road support reinforces that identity. As February intensifies and postseason positioning sharpens, Michigan’s ability to create a home-game atmosphere anywhere could prove invaluable.