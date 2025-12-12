The Las Vegas Raiders continue to be a major disappointment. At 2-11, the Raiders are tied with the worst record in the league. This franchise has only been competitive a handful of times over the last 20 years.

The Raiders brought in Geno Smith to be the starting quarterback, as he was reunited with head coach Pete Carroll. It's been nothing short of miserable for them. Geno Smith is now hurt, and backup Kenny Pickett will start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, according to Adam Schefter.

“Raiders QB Kenny Pickett will in fact start Sunday against his former Eagles team, per Pete Carroll.”

Pickett earns a shot to start against his former team. Pickett backed up Jalen Hurts with the Eagles in 2024. The Raiders are making this decision now as Smith has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Pickett will hope to showcase that he still belongs in this league.

Pickett had a rough start to his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being drafted in the first round, he only lasted two seasons in Pittsburgh, throwing only 13 touchdowns. This season, Pickett is 10/14 for 105 yards and a touchdown. He also has a fumble loss on the season.

This game against the Eagles will be a tough one. The Eagles are coming off three straight losses and desperately need a win to get them back on the right track in the NFC East. The Eagles are large favorites and should win this game comfortably at home. Though with how bad the Eagles have played this month, anything is possible.