The Michigan basketball team has one of the best college basketball transfer portal classes in the country, and the top player in the portal, Yaxel Lendeborg, is a big reason why. Lendeborg has spent the last two seasons with UAB, and he has shown that he is a special talent. The catch for the Wolverines is that Lendeborg is so good that he might never actually play at Michigan. He is testing the NBA Draft waters, and there is a chance that he goes pro instead of joining the Wolverines.

We will get a final decision from Yaxel Lendeborg soon as he has just 10 days to decide between the Michigan basketball team and the NBA. Right now, Lendeborg is leaning Michigan.

“I am more in between than I can be, to be honest,” Lendeborg said during an interview with Andy Katz. “You know, I took the visit to Michigan. Visit was amazing, and I really loved it. I would love to play there. And then the NBA thing is just, you know, the all be all, so it's like 50-50, maybe 60-40 Michigan.”

In terms of a timeline for a decision, it sounds like Lendeborg is going to use every available second that he has to make sure that he is making the right call.

“I think I’m gonna use the eight days, 18 days—10 days I’ve got left?” Lendeborg said. “I’ve got 10 days left, I’m gonna use all 10 days to make that decision.”

At the end of the day, Lendeborg wants to make sure that he is going to be comfortable at his next stop. That will be the biggest factor when it comes to this Michigan vs. NBA decision.

“Just how comfortable I feel, you know, whatever brings me the most peace,” he said.

If Lendeborg does join the Michigan basketball team, he has some high expectations. He wants to be the best player in the conference, and he wants to take the Wolverines on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

“I set goals for myself,” he added. “If I go to Michigan, I would want to win Big Ten Player of the Year and at least get us to the Final Four and if not then it's going to be a bad year for me.”

Yaxel Lendeborg is currently projected to be a late first-round/early second-round pick if he does go to the NBA Draft. If he chooses not to, he will be joining a Michigan basketball team that just won the Big Ten Tournament and made the Sweet 16 in year one of the Dusty May era. Expectations will be sky-high for this team if Lendeborg chooses the Wolverines.