On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints hit the road for their season finale against the bitter rival Atlanta Falcons. The Saints entered this game at 6-10 on the season, but have had some increased reason for optimism as of late thanks to the solid play of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.

Unfortunately, the Saints got some bad news on the injury front regarding another one of their rookies on the defensive side of the ball.

“Saints LT Kelvin Banks will head back to locker room on a cart. His lower left leg got rolled up under TE Juwan Johnson, who was blocked into him,” reported Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football on X, formerly Twitter.

Banks has been another standout for the Saints so far this year, but it appears that his 2025 season may be ending a couple of quarters earlier than anticipated due to this injury setback.

Article Continues Below

In an odd wrinkle, the Saints vs Falcons game on Sunday will determine the winner of the NFC South, despite neither New Orleans nor Atlanta being in the race for the division title themselves.

If the Saints win, then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to the playoffs as the NFC South champs, but if the Falcons win, then it will be the upstart Carolina Panthers as the surprising winners of the division, due to what would be a three-way tie between Carolina, Tampa Bay, and Atlanta at 8-9.

In any case, Panthers fans will certainly be hoping that Banks' injury on Sunday is not anything too severe.