Geno Auriemma knows that if UConn is going to repeat as women's basketball national champions, it needs to lean on Sarah Strong. The sophomore recently rediscovered her groove after a brief lull, and Auriemma does not want to see her take her foot off the gas.

Strong led UConn with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting in its 84-48 win over Seton Hall to improve to 15-0. After the game, Auriemma voiced his support for her being more aggressive on offense, noting that he does not want to see her let up any time soon.

“The last three games, she's had a lot of opportunities, and she's taken advantage of them,” Auriemma said, via SNY TV. “She's really aggressively hunting down those shots. There were times in the [early] games where she'd be constantly looking to get a better shot. I'm thinking, ‘That's a pretty good shot right now.' I just think she's taken more advantage of it.

“You can see it in practice, too. When they start going in for her, they all go in, and she can't wait to shoot the next one. She's just got to get rid of that, ‘If I miss, I'm hurting my team.' Which is — no, if you pass it, you're hurting our team in the last three games.”

Strong started the season on the right foot, averaging 20.5 points in UConn's first four games. However, her production dipped to 13.2 points per game in her next six, before ramping back up with a 22-point outing against Marquette.

Strong is second on the team with 18.0 points per game, only behind Naismith Women's College Player of the Year candidate Azzi Fudd. Strong was one of 20 players named to the Katrina McClain Award, given to the nation's best power forward, preseason watchlist.