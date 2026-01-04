The Jacksonville Jaguars came into Week 18 just one win away from an AFC South title this season, and they are cruising toward just that with a big first half against the Tennessee Titans.

After allowing an opening-drive touchdown, the Jags answered with 31 unanswered points to take a 31-7 lead into the break. They got there in large part thanks to three touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence, who is continuing his heater from the last few months.

With those three touchdown tosses, Lawrence now has 38 total touchdowns on the season, breaking the Jaguars franchise record for total touchdowns in a season. The team posted the accomplishment during Sunday's game.

Lawrence has been playing some of the best football in the entire NFL of late. Now, in his last six games, he has 19 touchdowns and just one turnover as this Jaguars unit has ascended into one of the best units in the entire NFL.

Jacksonville is looking very likely to be the No. 3 seed in the AFC, provided the Patriots don't lose to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and Liam Coen has one of the scariest teams in the NFL at the moment. Jacksonville forces a ton of turnovers on defense and has a very balanced offense with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL leading the way.

The AFC is wide open this season, without a juggernaut team that is without its flaws on the roster. As a result, this Jags team is a legitimate contender to win the conference and get to the Super Bowl with Lawrence playing this way.

It remains to be seen where Lawrence will end up in the MVP hierarchy and if he contends for All-Pro votes, which feels unlikely due to the excellence of Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford this season, but his play deserves its accolades over the last few months. Maybe those will come with team success in the postseason if he can keep that up.