The New York Jets started Monday by trading for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. After decimating the defense at the trade deadline, general manager Darren Mougey has now made multiple moves to improve the unit. At the start of the legal tampering period, the Jets made three moves in NFL free agency. They have signed edge rushers Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare and reunited with linebacker Demario Davis.

BREAKING: The #Jets are signing former #Bengals pass-rusher Joseph Ossai, per sources. Ossai had 14.5 sacks in 4 years with Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/4mSUsCX1zL — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 9, 2026

First, it was Ossai, as reported by Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz. According to Schultz, Ossai signed a three-year deal worth $36 million. Ossai spent his first four years with the Cincinnati Bengals, racking up five sacks in each of his last two seasons. A third-round pick out of Texas, the edge rusher should get a chance to play in New York after the Jermaine Johnson II trade.

Then, the Jets signed another edge rusher, Kingsley Enagbare, from the Green Bay Packers. According to Schultz, he signed a one-year deal worth $10 million. In four years with the Packers, Enagbare has 11.5 sacks. A fifth-round pick out of South Carolina, Enagbare has less upside than Ossai and is under contract for much less time.

Finally, it was a reunion for the Jets with linebacker Demario Davis. He played five seasons with the Jets across two stints, ending in 2017. Then, he spent eight seasons with the New Orleans Saints, earning one first-team and four second-team All-Pro selections. He is back with the Jets on a two-year, $22 million deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Jets have added a lot of veteran talent in free agency within hours of the tampering period beginning. Now, they need to lock all of these contracts in and find a quarterback. They let Justin Fields walk after one disastrous season with the Jets. Who will be under center for New York?