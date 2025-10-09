The Michigan State basketball program will look much different in the 2024-25 season. One notable departure is forward Xavier Booker.

Booker played two seasons at Michigan State for Tom Izzo with five starts. In 2024-25, Booker averaged just under 13 minutes a game and 4.7 points with 2.2 rebounds, but he was expected to take a step forward this year and beyond in East Lansing.

In the offseason, Booker left Michigan State and transferred to UCLA, so he stays in the Big Ten Conference and heads to Los Angeles to play for Mick Cronin.

During Big Ten media days on Thursday, Izzo spoke about Booker's exit and admitted it wasn't easy to see him leave, via Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times

“We had meetings about it and an almost tearful departure, if you want the truth. But I just didn’t get his motor going like I needed to; I think Mick has a chance, but I think he’s matured and grown, and I think he’s going to be a very good player,” Izzo said.

Booker was expected to do a lot of things at Michigan State, especially since he was a five-star recruit and a McDonald's All-American at Indianapolis Cathedral High School.

But after Michigan State lost to Auburn in the Elite Eight, he entered the portal and landed at UCLA in a decent pickup for Cronin and the Bruins.

Jon Rothstein even reported that the Bruins plan to play Booker at the five despite him playing at the four during his two seasons with Izzo, so it is a new wrinkle for the talented big man as he moves to the West Coast.

UCLA plans to play Xavier Booker primarily at the 5 after two years of playing PF at Michigan State. His production level will dictate the ceiling in Westwood in 2025-26. pic.twitter.com/08xQExbAUp — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 17, 2025

Booker will make his highly anticipated return to East Lansing on February 17 when UCLA faces Michigan State in a Big Ten showdown, and it will be interesting to see the exchange between him and Izzo.