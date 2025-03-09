Sometimes, winning a championship is just about getting hot at the right time. Michigan State basketball is doing just that and is playing some of its best basketball of the season during the end of the regular season heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

The Spartans continued that on Sunday with a very convincing 79-62 win over Michigan at home on Senior Night. Michigan State jumped out to a 25-point lead in the first half before putting it in neutral over the final 20 minutes and coasting to a win.

After the game, head coach Tom Izzo got very emotional on the court when reflecting on the final home game for his seniors, namely four-year guard Jaden Akins.

Tom Izzo appeared to get emotional when discussing Jaden Akins and his senior class. @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/SROQ2pLMav — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I always said if my son could turn out like Jaden Akins,” Izzo said, holding back tears. “How hard he works, how good of grades he gets, how he is socially. Unbelievable kid. So I'm really proud of Jaden and all the seniors, but he's been a four-year guy.”

Akins' shooting slump continued during his final home game, as he finished the day with just 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting. However, he still did a great job getting the Spartans in the right looks offensively and helping them have another very efficient performance as a team.

It's always good to get a win over a hated rival, but especially on such a special day for the program. In addition to Senior Night, Michigan State also celebrated its outright regular season Big Ten title that it clinched on the road on Thursday night.

The Spartans put an exclamation point on that title with a monster first half against Michigan and a sound second half, never letting the Wolverines get close. At the end of the game, tempers flared between Michigan and Michigan State during the Senior Night ritual as the final seconds ticked off.

Now, this Michigan State basketball team will head to Indianapolis where it is the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Izzo and company will get their quest for a season sweep of the conference titles underway on Friday against either Indiana or Oregon.