When in-state conference rivals take the floor against one another, there is also the potential for things to get heated. When that game turns into something of a blowout, and the trailing team is expected to step aside and let their opponents get an opportunity to shine one last time on their home floor… that's like introducing a lit match to a can of gasoline. All of these conditions came to a head on Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center when the Michigan State Spartans faced the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten regular season finale.

With the Spartans leading by double-digits with under one minute to go in the contest, all-time Big Ten wins leader Tom Izzo made sure to give each of his seniors a moment of recognition during their final home game. It's customary that players in this position would step to center court, soak in the cheers, and then head to the bench for the final time. But on Sunday, a pair of Michigan freshmen — LJ Cason and Phat Phat Brooks — set up a two-man road block on the Michigan State logo, and junior guard Tre Holloman did not take too kindly to this.

Predictably, the 14,000+ Michigan State fans in attendance didn't necessarily do their part in cooling things down, promptly serenading the Wolverines with “little sister” chants.

Fortunately, things didn't get much further than some pushing and shoving, and a healthy dose of trash talk… nothing unexpected for a rivalry such as this one. Holloman and Cason were hit with technicals, but Izzo and Michigan head coach Dusty May came together in the aftermath of the incident and didn't seem to have any ill will toward each other.

There's now a chance that Michigan State and Michigan could see each other a third time this season in the Big Ten Tournament, but it would require both teams making it all the way to Championship Round.