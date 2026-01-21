Jan 21, 2026 at 12:13 AM ET

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is an absolute legend. One cannot discuss the growth of college basketball in the past few decades without mentioning Izzo.

He has built one of the most enduring programs in the NCAA, producing current NBA stars Draymond Green, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Miles Bridges, among others. Izzo has stuck to a clear philosophy: Toughness, discipline, and preparation.

He does not hold back at all when he needs to call out his players. Kur Teng experienced it first-hand when the Spartans battled Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena on Tuesday.

During their huddle, the 70-year-old hilariously pointed out that Teng needs to improve his defense.

“Kur, you can't guard my mother. My mother!” said Izzo in the video posted by Fox Sports.

Izzo has different ways to motivate his players, and sometimes, dropping a tongue-in-cheek remark might do the trick.

The 10th-ranked Michigan State defeated Oregon, 68-52, to improve to 17-2, including 7-1 in the Big Ten.

Article Continues Below

Carson Cooper finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks, while Coen Carr added 15 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. Jeremy Fears Jr. chipped in 14 points, five assists, and two steals.

As for Teng, he went scoreless in eight minutes off the bench, but Izzo's comment should only push him to work harder and earn more opportunities.

Michigan State, which led by as much as 18 points, outscored Oregon, 40-26, in the second half. The Spartans held the Ducks to just 39% shooting overall.

Michigan State has now won three straight games against Oregon.

Izzo's mother must be very proud.