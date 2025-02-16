Michigan State basketball is always in good hands under the leadership of head coach Tom Izzo. The Spartans are having an excellent season, boasting a 20-5 record and currently ranked No. 11 in the nation. Izzo passed an impressive milestone during the Spartans' 79-65 win over the Fighting Illini on Saturday night.

Izzo won his 354th Big Ten game against Illinois on Saturday. Tom Izzo has now passed former Indiana head coach Bob Knight's record of 353 conference wins.

“What a win,” Izzo said after the game per ESPN. “You talk about the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

Izzo explained that he was proud of his team for battling back despite a hostile environment on the road in Illinois.

“We disappointed so many people [Tuesday] when we lost to Indiana at home,” Izzo continued. “It was one of the worst defeats of my career because of the way we played. To pick ourselves off the ground after that loss and win in this environment after falling behind by 16 points [in the first half] was incredible.”

Michigan State outscored Illinois 42-24 in the second half to complete their comeback win. They were on a 15-point run over the final eight-plus minutes of the game.

The Spartans did not have the same fate as Tuesday night, when they fell 71-67 against Indiana in East Lansing. Izzo and the team missed out on an opportunity to celebrate Izzo's accomplishment in front of their home crowd.

“We had an opportunity [Tuesday] for a special night,” Izzo said. “But the players didn't play well, and the coaches didn't coach well. That's a bad combination against a team that's desperate for a win.”

Now the Spartans can focus on playing out the regular season before March Madness begins in about a month.

Tom Izzo has had an incredible career with Michigan State basketball

Izzo has been an incredible head coach during his 30-year career with Michigan State basketball.

Izzo, who recently celebrated his 70th birthday, has a head coaching record of 727-300 since replacing Jud Heathcote in 1995. He was an assistant under Heathcote from 1983-1995.

Some of Izzo's most impressive achievements include 26 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances and eight trips to the Final Four. Izzo has also led to Spartans to 10 Big Ten regular-season title and six Big Ten tournament championships.

Izzo admits that he would throw it all away for a few more NCAA tournament championships.

“I'd give up the Big Ten wins record for two more NCAA tournament championships,” Izzo said.

He has only led MSU to one NCAA championship. Perhaps that will change during this year's tournament.