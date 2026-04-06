Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout suffered a hand injury during Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners, forcing him to leave the game in the eighth inning.

Naturally, there was immediate concern about the status of the future Baseball Hall of Famer, but it appears that he's avoided a serious hand issue, according to Los Angeles manager Kurt Suzuki.

“Mike Trout is day to day, X-rays negative. A contusion, per Suzuki,” Angels reporter Erica Weston shared after the game, via X, formerly Twitter.

Trout had a double and scored a run in the third inning of the Mariners series finale before exiting the contest in pain following a 94 mph fastball by Seattle reliever Casey Legumina that hit the three-time American League Most Valuable Player's left hand.

It was not the first time in the Mariners series that Trout had been pushed back by an inside pitch. He was also hit by a Bryan Woo pitch in the series opener on Friday.

Trout's career has been defined by greatness and injuries, so anytime he gets hurt, Angels fans hold their breath.

As for the game, the Angels came away with an 8-7 win via extra innings, as Nolan Schanuel's sacrifice fly in the 11th inning drove in automatic runner Adam Frazier for the game-winning run.

Through 10 games played in the 2026 MLB season, Trout is hitting .212/.435/.424 with two home runs and three RBIs across 33 at-bats.

Given the latest update on Trout, he can be considered questionable to play in the Angels' series opener at home against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.