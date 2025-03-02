Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has the most Big Ten Conference wins in league history. Izzo would be open to trading that record, for another incredible feat.

“I will trade my 354 wins, but maybe not my Big Ten Titles for Bob's national championships. The difference in my group is that they have bought in,” Izzo said, per Spartan Shadows.

The Michigan State coach made the comments following his team's 71-62 victory on Sunday over Wisconsin.

Izzo is referring to former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight in those comments. Knight held the record for the most conference wins until last month. Izzo surpassed Knight after coaching for close to three decades in East Lansing.

Knight still has the most national championships between the two coaches. Knight won three titles in Bloomington, while Izzo has one title.

Michigan State is first in the Big Ten this season, with a 14-3 conference record. The Spartans are 24-5 overall.

Michigan State basketball is looking for a Big Ten title

Michigan State basketball is looking for its first regular season Big Ten conference title since 2020. The Spartans are nearly there, as they currently have a five-game winning streak.

The club has two games left in the conference schedule, against Iowa and Michigan. Michigan State is in charge of its own destiny as the team will win the regular season title with victories in those games. The club then moves on after that to the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan State basketball is fighting for tournament seeding, as well as that conference title. A regular season conference title, as well as a tournament title, would push the Spartans close to the no. 1 seed line in March Madness.

Michigan State last won the national championship in 2000. It was the lone title in the Izzo tenure. The team's last Final Four appearance was in 2019. Izzo has been to an astonishing eight Final Fours at the school.

Interestingly, Knight has fewer Final Four appearances than Izzo. Knight went to five Final Fours in his coaching career. They were all with Indiana.

Izzo will be remembered as one of the best coaches in college basketball whenever he retires. A second national championship clearly means a lot to him, and Michigan State fans would love to see him win one more before he hangs it up. There's no indication that Izzo will retire anytime soon.

The Spartans next play Iowa on Thursday.