An ugly basketball game in College Park on Wednesday night had a beautiful ending if you're a Michigan State basketball fan. After Maryland made a late run to tie the massive Big Ten clash at 55 before Tre Holloman called game with one of the best game-winners you'll ever see.

Holloman went from the goat to the G.O.A.T. in no time for the Spartans after his costly turnover and foul in the final minute allowed the Terrapins to tie the game at the free throw line. When Ja'Kobi Gillespie's game-winning 3-pointer fell short, the Spartans quickly collected the rebound and got it to Holloman for the game-winner.

This shot could go a long way in deciding the regular season Big Ten championship. With this win, Tom Izzo and the Spartans are now 14-3 in conference play, putting them a half-game ahead of Michigan for first place. Maryland drops to 11-6 and sits in a tie for fourth with Purdue.

Holloman wasn't having his best game before the final shot. Even after the game-winner, he finished the night with just nine points on 3-for-12 shooting. The half-court heave was his only made 3-pointer on the night.

Holloman wasn't alone in his struggles on the offensive end on Wednesday. Both teams shot below 35% from the field and made just 4 3s each in the game.

Michigan State's NCAA Tournament seeding could also be impacted by this win, which will go in the books as a very impressive road win against a top 20 team. The Spartans still have a case to climb onto the No. 2 line if they can take home the conference title, and this victory is a massive step towards that.

Immediately after the play, Holloman gave his instant reaction to the shot with sideline reporter Andy Katz.

“This is a special team, a special group of coaches,” Holloman said. “I love them.”

For as much love as Holloman has for his team, he is the most loved man in East Lansing after a shot that will live in Michigan State basketball lore forever.