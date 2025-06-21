TJ McConnell had high remarks for star teammate Tyrese Haliburton after his performance in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

Haliburton has been going through a calf injury throughout the series, which prevented him from playing at his star level in the Game 5 loss. Despite the pain, he fought through it as he delivered a solid display in Game 6.

In 23 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 14 points, five assists, two steals, and a rebound. He shot 5-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.

McConnell reflected on Haliburton's performance after the win on Friday. What he said shows the huge amount of support that he and the team have for their star point guard.

“He’s such an amazing player, teammate, person. So when you see someone like that fight through a tough injury the way he did, you’re really happy for him,” McConnell said.

What's next for Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

It is huge for TJ McConnell to recognize the resilience that Tyrese Haliburton is having for the Pacers in the NBA Finals.

Indiana hasn't reached the NBA Finals since 2000 when Reggie Miller led the team as their star player. They lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games at that time.

25 years later, they are now on the doorstep of making NBA history by winning their first-ever championship. Their Game 6 win allowed them to even up the series at three games apiece, setting the stage for a pivotal Game 7.

Indiana has had a remarkable playoff run, taking down teams in the East in convincing fashion. Haliburton played a major role in helping them achieve that success. However, he can further cement them in championship history by winning it all this year.

The Pacers will fight to win their first-ever NBA title when they face the Thunder in Game 7. The contest will take place on June 22 at 8 p.m. ET.