Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo believes his team is on the right track after its dominant win over Maryland.

Michigan State improved to 18-2 with the 91-48 drubbing, which was its sixth consecutive victory. Izzo was proud of the effort, but he warned his team not to “get carried away” with the Spartans' schedule intensifying over the next week.

“Don't get carried away; the butt of our schedule is coming up,” Izzo said, via FOX Sports. “It gets tougher now. We're going to play a lot of the top three teams, four teams. We still got a lot of basketball left. But it's good to go into Rutgers, go on the road again, feeling good. I don't think [we're] feeling cocky. I think our players, with the maturity of those four guys, and the age of the coach, I think we're all a little more mature than I was years ago. So I'm approaching it in a sound way, and hopefully, it will continue to grow.”

Izzo also shouted out Michigan State fans who packed the Breslin Center on a snowy day.

Michigan State dominated the game on both ends of the court, hitting an absurd 61 percent of its field goals while holding Maryland to just 33 percent from the floor. Jeremiah Fears led Izzo's team with 17 points and an absurd 17 assists while shooting an efficient 6-for-8.

Only two Terrapins breached double figures, with senior Elijah Saunders posting a team-high 13 points. Michigan State held Maryland to just 13 bench points between two players.

Tom Izzo prepares Michigan State for tough schedule stretch

Michigan State will carry the momentum of its win on Saturday into a road game against 9-11 Rutgers, which will be its last game against a subpar opponent. The Spartans then host No. 3 Michigan, two games before facing No. 11 Illinois. Those two marquee matchups sandwich a road contest against a sneaky tough Minnesota team.

Michigan State has just two losses through its first 20 games of 2025-2026, both against top-10 teams: Duke and Nebraska. As promising as their results have been thus far, the Spartans' 0-2 record against top-15 programs is concerning as they prepare for two more matchups against such teams.

However, the Spartans own marquee victories over Arkansas, North Carolina, Kentucky and USC. They have simply been unable to beat the cream of the crop, but they get two opportunities to change that in the next week, both at home.