Michigan State Spartans found its rhythm on Tuesday night in the Breslin Center, turning an uneven start into a convincing 81-60 win over Indiana Hoosiers. While sophomore guard Jeremy Fears set the tone with an explosive first half, head coach Tom Izzo made it clear afterward that timely shooting, particularly from Kur Teng played a massive role in separating the Spartans.

Izzo was asked postgame about the impact of outside shooting, specifically referencing Jordan Scott and Teng, whose first-half makes helped loosen Indiana’s defense and open the floor.

“Well Kur [Teng] is starting to play better and better,” said Izzo, via FOX College Hoops. “He struggles a little bit in a couple areas but he can make shots and that really cures a lot of sins you know, so I was happy for him and proud of him and If he's making shots and Jeremy [Fears] can get the ball running, he got it up to him a couple times and we nailed some threes on the break and that was really a good thing for us.”

"But he can make shots and that really cures a lot of sins, you know?" HC Tom Izzo on Kur Teng's shooting game in MSU's win against Indiana. pic.twitter.com/JvDVIQ1zOw — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 14, 2026

The timing of those shots mattered. Michigan State missed seven of its first eight attempts from three-point range, leaving Fears to carry the offense early. While Teng’s contribution came at a crucial juncture. Once a starter earlier in the season, the sophomore had seen his role fluctuate as Izzo experimented with different lineups.

Against Indiana, Teng looked far more settled, logging 17 minutes off the bench and knocking down three three-pointers in the first half. He finished with 11 points, showing confidence that hadn’t consistently surfaced earlier in the year.

Alongside Teng, Jordan Scott added a career-high 11 points, while Jaxon Kohler controlled the interior with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Fears led the way with 23 points and three rebounds, scoring 19 before halftime. On the other hand, Indiana briefly tied the game midway through the second half, but the Spartans responded with a decisive run that turned a competitive contest into a rout.

Now, Michigan State will aim to carry that balanced scoring and renewed shooting confidence on the road this weekend as they are set to visit Washington, and with Teng’s evolving role now shaping up as a potential difference-maker as conference play intensifies.