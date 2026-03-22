The North Carolina basketball program is expected to make a decision soon on the future of head basketball coach, Hubert Davis. Davis' team was bounced early once again in March Madness this season. A college basketball reporter is making a startling revelation about Davis.

“One of the things that I don't think people realize is that Hubert didn't really want this head coaching job,” The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman said about Davis.

ICYMI: @GoodmanHoops with the latest on Hubert Davis and North Carolina 👀 "One of the things that I don't think people realize is that Hubert didn't really want this head coaching job" 🎥: https://t.co/Y47Y9VqHf6 pic.twitter.com/Z6oL5t2rCc — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 22, 2026

Goodman also said Davis could be comfortable with exiting the job.

“I wouldn't be surprised if he's all on board with it as well. Give him his buyout…..and move on,” Goodman added.

North Carolina lost as a no. 6 seed this season, in the Round of 64. The Tar Heels bowed to VCU. During the 2024-25 season, North Carolina made it in barely as one of the final four teams selected into the field. They played in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.

Hubert Davis' days may be numbered at North Carolina

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Davis has been the head coach of the team for the last five seasons. He replaced Roy Williams, who decided to retire after winning three national championships at the school. Williams wanted Davis for the job.

North Carolina's loss to VCU in March Madness this year was hard for fans to stomach.

“Saturday's loss triggered an emotional response from the UNC fan base and donors, as Davis' Tar Heels exited in the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive year. The Tar Heels led the Rams by 19 in the second half but collapsed down the stretch en route to an 82-78 overtime defeat. It was the largest comeback in the NCAA tournament since 2018,” ESPN reported.

Davis had served as an assistant under Williams for close to a decade. He also worked as a college basketball analyst for ESPN, before he took the North Carolina head coaching job.

Davis has made one Final Four as North Carolina's head basketball coach. That came in his first season, back in 2022.