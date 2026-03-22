On Sunday afternoon, the Kentucky basketball program will hit the floor in the NCAA tournament for their Round of 32 game against the Iowa State Cyclones. The Wildcats got to this point thanks to a wild win over Santa Clara on Friday, in which they tied the game at the buzzer in regulation, and eventually took over down the stretch of overtime.

Kentucky will now face an Iowa State team that cruised into the Round of 32 with a blowout win. The Cyclones are coached by T.J. Otzelberger, who has garnered a reputation for his defensive acumen over the years, and recently, Wildcats head coach Mark Pope gave his counterpart a shoutout ahead of the matchup between the two teams.

“He could go get five guys from the rec center, give them a week, and they would be a defensive juggernaut,” said Pope, per The Field of 68 on X, formerly Twitter.

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Indeed, Otzelberger has long been viewed as one of the top defensive minds in the country, consistently having Iowa State among the top teams in both their conference, and the country as a whole, year after year. Iowa State entered the tournament as the number two seed in their side of the bracket and are viewed by many as the favorite to dispatch Kentucky and make it to the Sweet 16.

The Wildcats will need to put together a much better performance on Sunday than they did earlier this week against Santa Clara if they want to advance, and Pope knows that that will start with breaking down what has at times been an impenetrable defense for the Cyclones this year.

Tipoff between Iowa State and Kentucky is set for 2:45 pm ET on Sunday afternoon.