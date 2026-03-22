The Florida basketball team has a monster big man in Olivier Rioux, from Canada. The 7-foot-9 center is going viral for his size, and his thunderous slam dunks in March Madness games.

Rioux also is going viral for posing for a picture with a very muscular Florida basketball fan. That image was shared on the NCAA March Madness X account.

7'9 Olivier Rioux linked with the Florida buff guy 😭 When two #MarchMadness legends collide 🔥 (via r/AbsoluteUnits) pic.twitter.com/gPVQ7PBPsW — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2026

That fan also went viral when he appeared on the television broadcast during Florida's Round of 64 game against Prairie View A&M on Friday. People took notice of the fan's muscular physique. Florida went on to win that game in convincing fashion.

Rioux got in the game in the last few minutes. Florida fans had been cheering for him to appear. After he checked in, he threw down a slam dunk that got the Gators players cheering from the bench.

“It feels amazing,” Rioux said after the game, per The Athletic.

Florida plays in the Round of 32 on Sunday. Gators fans would love to see Rioux log some more minutes in that contest.

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Florida is defending their national championship at March Madness

The Gators are hoping to go for back-to-back national championships this season. Florida got in March Madness as a no. 1 seed.

Rioux has set some NCAA record this year while playing for Florida.

“Earlier this season, he became the tallest player to play in a college basketball game (Nov. 6 against North Florida), the tallest player to score in a game (Nov. 21 against Merrimack) and the tallest player to make a field goal in a game (a dunk against St. Francis on Dec. 17). Over his 10 appearances before Friday, he scored 5 points and grabbed four boards over 14 minutes,” The Athletic reported.

Florida plays Iowa in the Round of 32, at 7:10 ET on Sunday. Iowa advanced after beating Clemson in the Round of 64.