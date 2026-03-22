March Madness delivered another instant classic as Nebraska basketball stunned Vanderbilt with a last-second win, sending Fred Hoiberg’s squad into the Sweet Sixteen and deeper into program history. From the start, the moment felt unreal. The crowd roared. And in a flash, everything changed for a team that had never even won an NCAA Tournament game just days ago.

According to NBC Sports’ Nicole Auerbach, Nebraska went from zero tournament wins to its first Sweet Sixteen in just 2.5 days. That leap alone says everything. This is not just a run. It is a breakthrough. Meanwhile, On3’s Brett McMurphy captured how close it nearly slipped away, noting Vanderbilt’s final heave was this close to rewriting the ending.

Vanderbilt was thisclose to beating Nebraska https://t.co/dWdFFBYPbC — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 22, 2026

More importantly, Nebraska found something deeper than execution. They found belief. Late-game composure sharpened. Defensive pressure tightened. And under the brightest lights, those details mattered most.

A finish that changed everything for Nebraska basketball

The final seconds defined the night. In those moments, Nebraska executed with precision. Every pass had purpose. Every cut carried weight. Then came the shot. Clean. Decisive. History.

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Still, Vanderbilt basketball nearly stole it back. The last heave hung in the air. For a brief moment, time froze. Hearts stopped. But ultimately, it missed. Barely. Just enough for Nebraska to survive and advance.

At the center of it all, Fred Hoiberg stood calm, focused, and trusted. In turn, his group reflected that same edge. They did not panic. They did not fold. Instead, they leaned into the moment.

Now, the program stands in territory it has never seen. Confidence is building. Execution is tightening. And with each possession, belief continues to grow.

From no wins to the Sweet Sixteen in days. Just like that.

So as March Madness rolls on and the lights get even brighter, one question rises louder than ever: how far can Nebraska basketball really go?