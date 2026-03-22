The Houston basketball team is back in the Sweet 16 after thrashing Texas A&M in March Madness. The Cougars tied a March Madness record, following the 88-57 victory.

“Houston is the 4th team since 1985 expansion to win by 30+ points in the Round of 64 and Round of 32, joining 2008 UNC, 1999 Duke, and 1998 Arizona,” college basketball reporter Jared Berson posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Houston is posting wins like few other basketball programs have done in this decade.

“The Cougars have now posted 30+ wins in each of the last 5 seasons, tied for the longest streak in Division I history,” Berson added.

Houston is a no. 2 seed in March Madness this season. The Cougars lost in the Big 12 conference tournament championship game to Arizona.

Despite that loss, Houston has showed no signs of letting down in the Big Dance. The Cougars have wins in March Madness this year over the Aggies and Idaho.

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“When you win a lot it’s because you have good players, and they’re pretty consistent with their effort and their discipline,” Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson said, per the Associated Press. “We’re pretty good at both of those.”

Against the Aggies on Saturday, Houston made 44 percent of their shots. The Cougars also posted 14 assists, to just seven turnovers.

“I don’t know that anything we did was out of the ordinary. We keyed on their shooters,” Sampson said. “You know, we’re No. 1 in the nation in fewest turnovers. We don’t turn the ball over, so you’re not contributing to your demise.”

Houston will next face Illinois in the Sweet 16. The Cougars now have 30 wins on the season. Time will tell if the club can pick up a few more.