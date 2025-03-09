Indiana basketball watched Mike Woodson enter Assembly Hall one last time Saturday. He walked away sharing a heart-wrenching reaction.

The Hoosiers knocked off Ohio State in a pivotal Big Ten clash, winning 66-60 at home. Woodson, however, isn't expected to return as IU head coach in 2025-26. Still, he shared this emotional reaction postgame with CBS Sports.

“Maybe I'm leaving too soon, I don't know,” Woodson shared.

"Maybe I'm leaving too soon, I don't know." What a moment for Mike Woodson.

He even recalled a vivid moment as he likely took his final bow in front of the Hoosiers faithful.

“This brings back old memories. My last game on this floor was against Ohio State for the Big Ten title back in 1980,” Woodson said.

The head coach was happier for his seniors, who earned one last victory in front of the home crowd. But again, the attention focused on Woodson.

Mike Woodson continues sounding off on Indiana future

Woodson is 82-52 all-time in Bloomington as head coach. His first two IU teams thrived off the bat — producing two NCAA tournament runs.

However, he missed the tournament last season. This Indiana team ranked as high as No. 14 before hitting a midseason slump. The Hoosiers lost five in a row between Jan. 22 to Feb. 8. That losing streak sparked Woodson's pending dismissal.

Woodson showed his share of heated moments too during games. The Indiana head coach delivered an NSFW rant against Oregon in questioning the officiating.

But Indiana clinched a bye in the upcoming Big Ten tournament. The Hoosiers' March Madness hopes are still very much alive. They also beat a Buckeyes team that also looked very much like a tournament team. Woodson even gained rival Matt Painter as a backer before the Ohio State win.

Woodson is realizing how gut-wrenching this is for him.

Woodson earned more than cheers and praise from his players. He received victory hugs from his coaches.

Perhaps Woodson will attract some other coaching opportunities across the college landscape. He's equipped with extensive NBA experience as well — having led the Atlanta Hawks from 2004 to 2010 and the New York Knicks between 2012 and 2014. He returned to his alma mater in 2021.

But Woodson is likely assured he shared his final hugs, high-fives and took one last victory at his alma mater. Time will tell how much longer he can stretch Indiana's season. But IU is positioned to start a new era after March.