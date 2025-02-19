Mississippi State basketball made some school history with its impressive 70-54 victory over No. 7 Texas A&M. While head coach Chris Jans’ team was favored in the clash of the ranked SEC programs, the game was expected to be close. But that wasn't the case Tuesday night. The first half was a tight affair, but Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard eventually led a furious second-half effort that saw the Bulldogs outscore the Aggies by 17 points.

This victory was instrumental in more ways than one. First, the Bulldogs continued to add to their impressive NCAA Tournament-worthy resume. Second, this win gave this team the program record (five) for the most regular-season-ranked wins in a season. Now, it looks like the No. 21 Bulldogs are starting to play their best basketball as the season reaches its most important part.

Mississippi State basketball has steadily improved every year under Chris Jans

Chris Jans is in his third year in Starkville, and each year has been better than the last. After two seasons of making it to the NCAA Tournament, Mississippi State basketball looks ready to take that step in winning a game in the “Big Dance” for the first time since 2008. And, with the way the Bulldogs are playing right now, they can potentially make a very deep run.

This squad is coming off two straight wins over ranked SEC opponents. The first was even more satisfying than Tuesday’s victory as the Bulldogs defeated their bitter rival, Ole Miss, on its home floor last Saturday. To follow that emotional performance with this showing tonight is a very positive sign for a team trying to raise its seed in the NCAA Tournament.

According to ESPN, the Bulldogs were projected as the No. 7 seed going into the Texas A&M clash. That seed will rise after Tuesday and can get even higher over these next few weeks. Mississippi State basketball currently has five games remaining on its schedule. Four are against unranked SEC teams, while one is a trip to No. 4 Alabama on February 25.

Beating the Crimson Tide on their home floor a few weeks ago seemed improbable for Chris Jans’ team. However, with the form it’s been showing recently, this group of players should feel confident heading into this matchup.

Overall, it’s a great time to be a Bulldogs fan. This program has the coach, culture, and now talent to compete with anyone in the country. What's even more encouraging is that several key contributors on this roster have at least a year of eligibility remaining after this season. That includes leading scorer Josh Hubbard, who’s currently a sophomore. Mississippi State basketball’s success should be here for the long term, and this is just the beginning of its climb up the SEC hierarchy.