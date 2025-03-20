McNeese State basketball head coach Will Wade went extremely viral for his reaction to the Cowboys' stunning 69-67 upset of fifth-seeded Clemson. The scoreline does not reflect how competitive this game was. The twelfth-seeded Cowboys dominated from the jump, making the Tigers look like they didn't belong on the same floor. Clemson scored a dismal 13 points in the first half against a McNeese State defense that was all over the place. The Cowboys experienced a lull in the second half but were eventually able to clinch their first NCAA Tournament win in school history.

Will Wade was justifiably fired up about this incredible result. Pundits questioned Wade's focus since he accepted the NC State head coach position before McNeese State's season ended. But the second-year leader of the Cowboys dowsed those concerns with his team's performance on Thursday.

Will Wade is very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, excited. pic.twitter.com/FmyBAXfVml — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

McNeese State's magical season hit a high point against Clemson

The Cowboys' win was especially impressive, considering that Clemson receiving a No. 5 seed was considered controversial. The No. 12 ranked Tigers had a tremendous regular season and look poised to make another tournament run. McNeese State entered the contest at 27-6 and 19-1 in the Southland Conference. The Cowboys clinched their second straight tournament appearance but still were considered heavy underdogs.

For most of Thursday night, McNeese State looked like the five-seed and Clemson the twelve-seed. The Tigers put up a historically bad shooting performance in the first 20 minutes and were physically dominated for much of the game. Will Wade's team had a phenomenal game off the bench from senior Brandon Murray, who led the Cowboys with 21 points and three steals. The Cowboys will now face fourth-seeded Purdue in the Round of 32 as Will Wade looks to continue his tenure with the program.

Overall, McNeese State basketball gave the public the first upset of March Madness. This squad has showcased its togetherness throughout this year and even has a student manager on a NIL deal. The Cowboys have the kind of athleticism and defense that can bother Purdue's heavy pick-and-roll offense. There's a chance Will Wade's team isn't quite done yet.