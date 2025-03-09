NC State women's basketball star Aziaha James was taken to the locker room late in the second quarter of the game against Duke in the ACC tournament championship game, but eventually returned in the second half.

NC State's leading scorer Aziaha James was taken back to the locker room after a right leg injury in the ACC championship game.

NC State women's basketball head coach Wes Moore said Aziaha James had a “hip stinger” on the broadcast. The Wolfpack eventually went on to lose the ACC championship game by the score of 76-62, but with the Wolfpack sitting at No. 7 in the AP Poll coming into the game, James' health takes priority heading into the NCAA Tournament. The loss to Duke is a blow, but ultimately a loss to a quality opponent.

It will be interesting to see what seed NC State women's basketball gets in next week's bracket reveals. It will also be worth monitoring post game comments for any further comments on James' status. Hopefully, the stinger is nothing more, and some rest will help her recover.

In the game against Duke, James ended up scoring 18 points with two assists and one rebound, shooting 7-of-21, however. It was not an efficient showing. The Wolfpack were in control in the first half, taking an eight point lead into the break, but Duke was dominant in the second half. In the third quarter, the Blue Devils outscored the Wolfpack 24-10, and followed that up by outscoring them 23-16 in the fourth quarter.

After a loss to Duke, NC State wraps up its season with a 26-6 record. Now, it will be about waiting and seeing their fate in the NCAA Tournament. There will be other ACC foes, like Duke, North Carolina and Notre Dame playing significantly into the picture when it comes to seeding in the NCAA Tournament. It will be interesting to see the regions that each of those teams are in, and who NC State might have to play on the way to another potential Final Four.